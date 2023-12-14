Watch: American Man Attached 187 Christmas-Special Candy Canes To His beard And Broke Guinness World Records

Watch the record-breaking act in the video.

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has always been a stage for showcasing extraordinary talents, and when it comes to food-related feats, the excitement only intensifies for us foodies. The latest record-breaking is quite unusual though. One individual has stood out, not for his culinary prowess, but for his ability to turn his beard into a festive masterpiece. Meet Joel Strasser, an American with a flair for blending Christmas spirit with his facial hair. His most recent triumph? A jaw-dropping 187 candy canes nestled within his beard, securing his place in the record books.

When asked about his achievement, Joel revealed, "I had to leave the candy canes in the wrapper because they are so brittle that they would just snap." This record was a long-awaited goal for Joel, who strategically chose the Christmas season to showcase his creativity.

This isn't Joel's first rodeo with festive beard decorations. Last year, he broke his own record for the most beard baubles, adorning his face with a staggering 710 Christmas baubles. To put this in perspective, it took him two and a half hours to attach the baubles, and another painful hour to remove them.

Joel, also known as the "beardament" master, has been turning heads and breaking records since 2019 when he first introduced the internet to the trend of decorating beards. His passion for Christmas and his impressive beardaments have earned him several Guinness World Records titles over the years.

Aside from candy canes and baubles, Joel has set records for the most forks (126), chopsticks (520), and paper straws (534) in a beard. Each record-breaking attempt requires meticulous effort, as Joel separates his beard into sections and attaches festive decorations.

While the process may be time-consuming and a bit painful, Joel Strasser's dedication to festive beard decoration has become a holiday tradition in itself. As he continues to add new records to his name, Joel proves that there's no limit to the creativity and festive spirit one can infuse into even the most unexpected places - like a beard.

