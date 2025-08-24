Indian-Origin Man Receives US Visa, Internet Melts Over Emotional Video: "Journey From Small Town..."

Abhishek Maurya, a man originally from a small village in Bareilly, currently living in Canada, expressed joy after receiving a US visa. The now viral video was shared on Instagram, where Maurya can be seen holding the US visa. He called it a dream come true for his family.

Watch the video here:

Also Read | US Woman 'Traumatised' After Finding Human Fingertip In Chicken Wrap Order

He mentioned that his father worked tirelessly to support their household, while his mother gave tuition lessons to make ends meet. He emphasised that obtaining a US or Canadian visa is a significant accomplishment, especially for those from small towns. He also appreciated the support he received and encouraged others, saying, "Your time will come".

In the video, Maurya spoke in Hindi about his experience, which can be loosely translated in English as: "I am holding a US visa. I never imagined that God would plan such a life for me."

"I come from a small village in Bareilly. My father worked tirelessly day and night just to run the household, and my mother gave tuition lessons to support us. Getting a US visa is such a happy moment."

"When someone rises from such humble beginnings and achieves something like this, it feels truly great both for me and for my parents. This is an unexpected and beautiful part of my life."

Also Read | Chinese Rapper Stops Live Show To Help Woman Capture Man Who Harassed Her: "Let's go catch him"

Many users commented on the video, congratulating and praising him. One user wrote: "Every middle class boy dream...proud of you brother."

"Congratulations brother, much more to come. Keep going, growing & glowing. every home deserves a son like you!!" another user said.

"Well there is something in this name "Abhishek". Same is with me, coming from Bihar where we barely speak english, and today I am living a dream. And by dream, I mean. I found my love here, I found my strength and found myself. I am happy for me, and for us! Cheers," a third user wrote.