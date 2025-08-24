Chinese Rapper Stops Live Show To Help Woman Capture Man Who Harassed Her: "Let's go catch him"

A Chinese musician, Apmozart, stopped his live show to help a woman capture a man who harassed her, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The incident happened when he was performing at a venue in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, in eastern China, when a female audience member urgently called for help, stating a male stranger had molested her.

Initially, the music was loud, so he couldn't hear properly, so he immediately handed the microphone to her. As per the report, while speaking on the mic, the woman alleged that she had been molested by a male stranger, stating: "The pervert 'discharged' onto my leg."

She described that the assailant was wearing grey clothes and was somewhat overweight. She further noted that he had greasy hair and was of similar height to her.

The rapper responded with "Let's go catch him" and instructed staff to secure the venue's doors and review surveillance footage.

Despite the quick efforts, the assailant managed to escape. Apmozart noted in the live-stream later that they had contacted law enforcement.

A 25-year-old man, identified by the surname Luo, was arrested the next day, according to Hangzhou police. The man now faces criminal detention, which could last up to 15 days due to the Public Security Administration Punishments Law.

A video of the incident went viral on a Chinese social media platform, with social media users calling him "Captain Justice".

As per the SCMP report, many users commented: "You are Captain Justice."

"She is very brave to speak up at the site. If she did not do this, she might not be able to prove what happened and bring the pervert to justice," one user wrote as quoted.

"Well done, Hangzhou police, for reacting fast," a third user praised the Hangzhou police.