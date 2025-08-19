Meet Pearl, World's Oldest Chicken Still Defying The Odds

Domestic chickens have an average lifespan of three to 10 years, but 14-year-old Pearl from Texas, USA, appears to have defied the odds. Having overcome a broken leg, a raccoon attack, arthritis, and chicken pox, Pearl clinched the Guinness World Record for the oldest chicken in May this year at the age of 14 years and 69 days old.

Pearl's proud owner, Sonya Hull, revealed that she hatched the hen in an incubator at her Little Elm house in Texas on March 13, 2011. She added that Pearl was the smallest of the lot.

"Hens have a pecking order and she was the lowest one ever since she was born," said Ms Hull, adding that other hens have always been after her.

When Pearl started to show her age, the family decided to take her out of he chicken coop and allowed her to live out the rest of her life inside the house.

"She's been through a lot in her long lifetime," said Ms Hull, joking that the fame had not gone to Pearl's head.

"She doesn't seem to be fazed by it at all."

Pearl's daily routine

Despite the Guinness record, Pearl spends most of her days lodged in Ms Hull's laundry room, where she snuggles a mop, which seemingly is her best friend. She also gets along well with the other two animals in the Hull house - an ageing cat, and a new kitten the family found in a parking lot.

"She doesn't seem to mind the other animals, and the kitten will sometimes sit with her," said Ms Hull.

Pearl ventures outside in the Sun to fluff her feathers every day, but the heat does not allow her to be outdoors for long.

"Due to her advanced age, she cannot walk very well, but she can scoot and tries to stretch her arthritic legs and claws," said Ms Hull, adding: "She's defied all odds because most Easter-Egger Hens live an average of five to eight years."