Watch: Woman Devours Pasta To Set World Record. Guess Her Speed

A woman recently broke the world record for eating pasta in the fastest time

How quickly a person can finish a bowl of pasta? Guinness World Records (GWR) has an answer for you. Pasta is a delicacy that can be enjoyed at a leisurely pace or devoured as a quick meal. Last month, a British woman broke the world record for the fastest time to eat a bowl of pasta. Recently, GWR shared a short clip documenting her achievement. According to their website, Leah Shutkever set the record in London on August 3, 2023. It also mentions that she is a serial Guinness World Records title holder for speed eating.

In the video, Leah is seen digging into a bowl of spaghetti mixed with what looks to be a tomato-based sauce. Wondering how long she took to eat it all? GWR has credited her with a time span of just 17.03 seconds! Leah is seen shovelling the long strands into her mouth at top speed and then swallowing them in a jiffy. You can watch the full video below:

Before this, Leah had made headlines when she managed to eat the most chicken nuggets in one minute. She relished nuggets measuring 352 gm (which was considered the equivalent of a share box of 19 nuggets). Read the full story here.

Leah's other world records include the fastest time to eat three pickled eggs (7.80 seconds), the fastest time to eat a cucumber (27.16 seconds), most sausages eaten in one minute (10) and many others. Leah also has several ‘no hands involved' speed-eating world records under her belt. These include the most marshmallows eaten in one minute (20) as well as the fastest time to eat a muffin (21.95 seconds), a hot dog (18.15 seconds) and a banana ( 20.33 seconds).

