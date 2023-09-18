New Record Set! World's Largest Donut Equals 1,500 Regular Donuts In Weight

This is the world's largest donut cake as per Guinness. Photo: Guinness World Records

Whenever we think of a dessert that fulfils our cravings quickly and easily, a donut automatically pops into mind. These circular sweet treats are loaded with our favourite toppings and flavours and instantly bring a smile to our face. Usually, donuts are deep-fried and the size of our hand so that they can be eaten in one go. However, a chef-blogger duo has created the world's largest donut which is so huge that it could equal about 1,500 such donut creations. They also made a brand-new Guinness World Record title for the largest donut cake by weight.

"After lots of deliberation, and even a bit of arguing, we finally settled on the one: the iconic pink frosted Homer Simpson-style doughnut," said Nick to Guinness. "A perfect harmony of doughnut and cake: two of the best foods in the entire world," he added.

The video of the new world record for the largest donut cake was shared by Guinness World Records on their official Instagram and YouTube handles. The cake was put together by Nick DiGiovanni and Lynn Davis, who are known for winning world records for their other larger-than-life creations as well. Take a look at the full video here:

Also Read: Japanese Company Grows Heaviest Radish, Bags Guinness World Record

Also Read: US Grocery Shop Sets Guinness World Record For Largest Doughnut Mosaic

To create the doughnut cake, Lynn and Nick put together oil, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, sour cream and homemade vanilla extract. The duo then added cocoa powder and coffee extract to give their doughnut cake a chocolatey flavour. The sheet cakes were then assembled and covered with buttercream frosting. Then, they added some fondant and made it look quite realistic. They finished off the donut with some pink glaze and colourful sprinkles!

The final donut weighed 225 pounds or approximately 102.5kgs. This won them a place in the new Guinness World Records 2024 for the largest doughnut cake. They also donated the cake to a non-profit named Farmnik in Boston so that the food did not go to waste.