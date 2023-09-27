Wait, What? Skydiver Tries To Make Cereal In The Air, Internet Reacts

A viral video shows a skydiver making cereal in the air (Photo Credit: Instagram/ @osmar.8a)

The internet never ceases to amaze when it comes to unusual food experiences. Just a few weeks back, a viral video showed a couple having a picnic on a table suspended more than 200 feet in the air. In the background, one could see a massive waterfall gushing by (read the full story here). More recently, another 'eating while mid-air' video has taken the internet by storm. But this one doesn't even feature a table or a solid setting. Rather, it's about digging into food in the middle of a skydiving session. Yes, you read that right!

In the Instagram reel by @osmar.8a, we see a skydiver suspended in the air, yet stabilised enough to stay upright. He says (in Spanish), "It's ten in the morning and I haven't had any breakfast." He proceeds to open a fanny pack strapped to his stomach. He takes out a packet of cereal and empties it into a bowl. Next, he cuts a banana into small pieces and adds the fruit to the bowl as well. Finally, he removes a small bottle of milk and pours some of the liquid on top of the cereal. He is then seen relishing the dish with great gusto. Later, the camera shows him landing on the ground. Watch the full reel here:



The video has received 32 million views so far. It has sparked many funny reactions in the comment section. While some people have remarked on the bizarre nature of this stunt, others are more concerned with the ingredients falling from the bowl. Here's what a few of the Instagram users said:

"This made my palms sweat."

"Imagine you're chilling and a banana smacks you in the head."

"Banana straight from heaven."

"Rainy with a chance of banana."

"One day I was on a walk and it just started raining cereal bro I stg idk where it was coming from."

"Imagine the bowl fell, and some dude will think why are the Heavens giving milk..."

"That one unemployed friend on a Wednesday morning..."

What did you think of the video? Let us know in the comments below.

