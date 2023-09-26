Seen The Viral Nariyal Pani Idli? Watch How This Unusual Idli Version Is Prepared

Nariyal pani idli has gone viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ @a_bite_of_yumm_)

Soft, fluffy idlis are among the most popular South Indian delicacies in the country. While the regular idli is made using a rice-urad dal batter, several other versions also exist. Some traditional options include rava idli, ragi idli, Kanchipuram idli, etc. But the popularity of idli is such that people seem to love experimenting with it. A video currently making the rounds online features the making of "nariyal pani idli" (coconut water idli). This unusual variant has caught the attention of many Instagram users.

In a reel shared by @a_bite_of_yumm_, we see a food vendor adding some idli batter to a banana-leaf-covered bowl. He adds some fresh coconut water to the batter and stirs it with a ladle. Next, he adds some nariyal malai (coconut flesh) to this mixture. He then fills flower-shaped moulds with this batter and places them in a steamer. Once the idlis are cooked, he removes them onto a separate plate and garnishes each idli with a piece of malai as well as a pomegranate seed. Finally, he serves these idlis with sambhar and three types of chutney to a customer. The text on the video states that this unique dish costs Rs. 69. Watch the full reel below:

The video has received 160K views so far. According to the caption, this nariyal pani idli can be found at Avantika Chennai Cafe in Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai. People seemed to be rather divided on this version of idli. While some have expressed their delight, other comments hint otherwise. One unconvinced user wrote, "Kuch bhi bana dete hai [People make anything]." Other people added comments like "Omg yumm" and "So good." One person had an interesting suggestion, "Serve sambar in the coconut half."

Before this, a video showing the preparation of "rasgulla idli" had gone viral a few weeks back. This bizarre fusion food met with almost unanimous disapproval online. Read the full story here.

