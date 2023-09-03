Watch: Video Of Bizarre 'Rasgulla Idli' Goes Viral, Internet Disapproves

A video showing the making of 'rasgulla idli' has gone viral

Popular Indian food items like samosa, pani puri, dosa, idli, vada pav, etc. are often featured in food experiments. Home cooks, street food vendors, food vloggers and sometimes even celebrated chefs may come up with 'innovative recipes.' While some of these may be called ingenious, others seem far from appetising. Among the latest bizarre food combinations to go viral is something known as "rasgulla idli." Many on the internet have made their dislike for this dish clear. Wondering how exactly it is made? Find out below:

In the video, we first see a person adding a little oil to small steel bowls. After greasing them, a small quantity of what looks to be idli batter is poured into each bowl. Next, rasgullas are removed from their sugary syrup and placed in the centre of each half-filled bowl. More batter is added on top and the bowls are placed in a steamer. Once the idlis are cooked, the person breaks them apart to reveal the inner portion. The Instagram user (@foodie_tshr) who posted the reel also added his own reaction in the end - we see him pretending to hit his phone on the paving stones at the edge of the footpath - suggesting his extreme dislike for this fusion food. Watch the full reel here:

The reel has received more than 675K views so far. Most Instagram users were put off by this strange food combination. They took to the comment section to express their disapproval. Check out some of the reactions:

"Odia and Bengali people crying in a corner and left the chat."

"Being a Bengali who has lived in Bangalore for more than 5 years, I don't ever want to eat this."

"RIP rasgulla."

"My reaction would be the same."

"Please idli ke sath aesa mat karo." ["Please don't do this with idlis."]

"Babita ji and Iyer fusion," wrote one user, in reference to a popular TV show. Several others also made a similar comparison.

What did you think of this food combination? Let us know in the comments below.

