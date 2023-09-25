Samosa Stuffed With Strawberry And Blueberry Goes Viral, 'RIP' Says Internet

This bizarre food combo is making the internet cringe. (Image Credit: Instagram/@hungaryblogger)

Samosas have always held a special place in Indian households. Whether it's a lively get-together, a festive celebration, or just unexpected guests dropping by, samosas are the go-to snack that graces our tables. However, in recent times, this humble snack has found itself caught in the whirlwind of culinary experimentation. We've all witnessed the emergence of bhindi samosas, macaroni samosas, biryani samosas, and even the audacious chocolate samosas. But the latest addition to the ever-evolving world of samosa fusion might just raise your eyebrows - meet the strawberry and blueberry samosa. That's right, these unconventional fruity samosas have taken social media by storm. Yet, despite the buzz, food enthusiasts are not holding back when it comes to expressing their opinions. Many are giving these fruity samosas a resounding thumbs down.

Also Read: Get Over Rooh Afza Tea, "Fruit Chai" Is The Latest Bizarre Food Experiment In Town

In an Instagram video shared by a food blogger, we get to see a close-up of these unique samosas. First on display is the strawberry samosa, a pink creation with a thick, frozen outer layer. Upon splitting it open, we find sliced strawberries and strawberry sauce inside. Then, the spotlight shifts to the blueberry samosa, a blue-coloured samosa filled with a rich blueberry sauce. The video's caption reveals that these extraordinary samosas are available at Rs. 60 each in a restaurant in East Delhi. Take a look at the video below:

Also Read:Watch: Viral Video Shows Making Of Soya Chaap In Factory, Internet Reacts

The video has garnered an impressive 3.5 million views, but die-hard samosa enthusiasts are expressing their disapproval in the comment section. A user wrote, "Culture and food getting destroyed together." Another user added, "Bhai bas aur trauma na de. [Please don't give trauma]" Someone asked, "Lekin kyu? Kya majburi thi? [But why? What was the compulsion]" A person said, "Zeher zyada badhiya hai! [Poison is better than this]" An Instagrammer wrote, "RIP aloo samosa aloo." "Abhi zinda rehne ka koi reason nahi raha [There is no reason to live now]," penned a user.

Will you ever try these fruity samosas? Tell us in the comment section below.