Watch: This Couple Had A Picnic While Suspended Mid-Air Against Waterfall Backdrop

A video showing a jaw-dropping 'mid-air picnic' has gone viral

What could turn a simple meal into something that's almost an adventure sport? Well, eating it on a table suspended by wires almost 300 feet above ground level - with a huge waterfall gushing beside and below you - would definitely count. This is exactly the adrenaline-pumping experience recently undertaken by a U.S. couple in Brazil. In a video that has now gone viral, they can be seen enjoying wine and food while taking in breathtaking views of Cascata da Sepultura, a waterfall in the southern part of the country.

Also Read: Desi Foodies Are Calling This Viral Snack "Italian Vada Pav" - Here's Why

The Instagram reel was shared by Christianna Hurt. In it, we can see her along with her rapper boyfriend 'OnPointLikeOp' (also known as O.P) seated at the wire-suspended table. There are shots taken from different jaw-dropping angles, hinting at the height of the waterfall as well as the isolation of the two diners. Take a look at the footage below:

Also Read: "It's Pizzaheimer" - This Viral Pizza Is Reminding People Of The Film 'Oppenheimer'

The Daily Mail reported that on arriving at the scene, the couple was first strapped into a harness and seated on the picnic table, which was secured to the zipline. People from the travel agency then 'rolled' the table along the zip line and the two were then left alone to enjoy their picnic meal. The agency offering this unique adventure, called Rota Aventura, also shared clips of this mid-air picnic. According to the official site, people who book this experience get 10 minutes on the suspended table. The package, which has different inclusions, costs around INR 37,000 (or $450).

Here is how some Instagram users responded to the viral video:

"I would have lost my whole appetite."

"Don't think I'd want to experience this first hand but it's cool to watch."

"This is ultimate trust and not to mention no fear of heights."

"I don't think I could've done that lol."

"Girl you are BRAVE. My hubby would be freaking out! This is so cool though. Thanks for sharing your adventures with us."

This video seems to have given a whole new meaning to the phrase "hanging out together."

Also Read: Farah Khan's Sunday Indulgence Included A Scrumptious Thali - Take A Look