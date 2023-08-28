'It's Pizzaheimer' - This Viral Pizza Is Reminding People Of The Film 'Oppenheimer'

A strange-looking pizza online has sparked comparisons with an 'Oppenheimer' scene

When 'Oppenheimer' was released in cinemas last month, filmgoers worldwide thronged to watch it in large numbers. Christopher Nolan's much-awaited movie had a box office clash with Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie.' This phenomenon, nicknamed 'Barbenheimer' took the internet as well as the world by storm - sparking different sorts of comparisons, memes, brand campaigns and more. As a result, one can conclude that both movies have had a huge impact on the public imagination. It seems that Oppenheimer is still on people's minds. Recently, an image of a pizza on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has reminded people of the film in an unexpected way. Here's why this viral pizza has caught the Internet's attention:

The photo was shared by an X user @messedupfoods. In it, we see what looks to be a pizza with its centre caved in. The pizza is on the topmost baking rack inside an oven. The middle portion is not neatly hollow - rather the sauce and the cheese seem to have flowed down to the base of the oven, forming a small 'pool' of the pizza ingredients. Take a look at the picture below:



Since being posted on August 28, 2023, the photo has already received 135K Views and more than 4.5K likes. If one looks closely, the distinctive shape of the caved-in pizza bears a slight resemblance to the shot of the atomic bomb from 'Oppenheimer.' This is what many X users have also pointed out. Check out some of their reactions below:

it's Pizzaheimer — 𝕭 𝐔 𝕏 (@8usri) August 28, 2023

Oppenpizza — Ðriver 2.0 🚑 (@HiottAshley11) August 28, 2023

Oppenheimer cookin — Martin Byrde (@MartyBy62422182) August 28, 2023

Looks like the mushroom cloud from an atomic bomb 😭 — kenny (@crankygameplays) August 28, 2023

Quite a bit of similarities with the nuclear bomb 😂 pic.twitter.com/bQ8NbN1EhC — TRADER GG (@Trader1G) August 28, 2023

That pizza went nuclear — Moozer (@MoozerTheBlob) August 28, 2023

Now what I meant when I ordered Cheese Melt Down pizza. — Knowa-kun (@VTuberKnows) August 28, 2023

What did you think of the viral post? Let us know in the comments.

