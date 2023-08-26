Woman Makes Vegetarian Eggs. Internet Reacts, 'Keep It Hidden'

The video has left people confused

In the world of food experiments today, creators keep dishing out some bizarre ideas that go viral on the Internet. Lately, one such video has taken the internet by storm, but it's not winning any gold stars from the food-loving crowd. What's the fuss all about, you ask? Brace yourselves, it is vegetarian eggs! Yes, you heard that right. A smart lady cracked the code to make eggs from lentils, spices, and creamy paneer. These faux eggs look so legit that your eyes will definitely be fooled.

We got a sneak peek into the creative process. The lady started by grinding chana dal. Then she mixed peri-peri masala, Maggi masala, a little oil, some water, and a pinch of turmeric. From this mixture, she formed small balls to create the "egg yolk." Next, she took malai, ground it, and added cornstarch and rock salt to create a creamy blend. Once that was ready, she placed the yolk into this smooth mixture, shaping it just like an egg. For boiling, she prepared water with a dash of rock salt and let the vegetarian egg take a dip for around five minutes.

Meanwhile, in another pan, she heated up oil and tossed in cumin, chopped onions, garlic, ginger, and chilli paste. Then came tomato puree and an array of spices - turmeric, red chilli, cumin, and coriander powder. After seasoning with salt and a dash of chicken masala, she threw in some water and kasuri methi to whip up the curry. Once the curry was all cooked up, she sliced the boiled eggs in half and let them dive into the sauce.

Take a look at the video below:



The video, till now, has garnered more than 12 million views and thousands of comments.

"Nice hidden recipe, keep it hidden.", one user wrote. "Yaar meri to hassi nahi ruk rahi [I can't stop laughing]," commented another person. A person humorously suggested, "Agli baar non-veg baingan ka bharta banana [Next time, make non-vegetarian baingan ka bharta]".

What is your opinion on these vegetarian eggs? Tell us in the comments below.