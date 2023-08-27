'Would Prefer Starving': Video Of Bhindi Paratha Leaves Internet In Shock

The video has taken the internet in shock

Call it bhindi, ladyfinger or okra, the vegetable is a hit among all. It is easy to cook, delicious and loads you with several healthy nutrients. In fact, in most of the Indian homes, bhindi is a staple and we whip it into various delicious dishes including bharwan bhindi, bhindi masala, kurkure bhindi and more. We recently came across another such experimental recipe that took the internet by storm. It's called bhindi paratha. You heard it right! A video on Instagram showcases the steps to prepare this not-so-conventional dish and it didn't seem to go well with people.

The video starts with the content creator preparing the paratha dough and keeping it aside. Next, she goes on to prepare the stuffing for bhindi paratha. She chops the bhindi evenly and adds a range of spices like salt, turmeric, red chilli, black pepper and coriander powder. To avoid the stickiness and bind it all together, she throws in a big tablespoon of besan (gram flour).

Once the filling is prepared, she stuffs it in the dough and rolls out parathas, which are later cooked with desi ghee. That's it! "After watching this recipe of okra, will stop cooking vegetables and will always like to cook this," reads the caption in Hindi.

The bhindi paratha video has clocked over 8.6 million views since being shared on Instagram. However, not everyone on the internet seems impressed.

One of the users wrote, "Nice talent, keep it hidden." Another person commented, "After seeing this, those who eat okra will also stop eating okra."

"I feel really weird looking at this... can't explain kind of trypophobia," read a comment. Another person stated, "Main bhuka rehna psnd karungi (I would prefer starving)." A person further wrote, "Is there any dislike button?" to which another one added, "There should be disgust button."

Tell us what you think of the recipe - Yay or Nay?