Kurkure With Dahi? This Bizarre Food Combination Is Making The Internet Cringe

Indian street vendors never fail to impress with their creativity. Whether it's with their unique marketing style or dishes, they make sure to catch our attention in some way or another. Egg pani puri, gulab jamun dosa, sushi ice cream, and chocolate golgappa are among the most recent food experiments that we've come across lately. But if you think you've seen it all, wait right there, because we have something more for you. We recently came across a video that shows a street vendor experimenting with our beloved snack, kurkure. He decides to serve it with dahi. Yes, you heard that! This culinary creation has certainly left foodies aghast.

The clip was shared on Instagram by user @oyehoyeindia. In the video of the dahi kurkure, first, the vendor adds the kurkure to a plate. He then tops it with spicy chutney, followed by a generous amount of dahi. Then, he drizzles some pudina chutney over it along with chaat masala and coriander leaves. That's not all; he finishes it with sliced onions and bhujia before serving. This unique take on kurkure is just like a version of chaat, but it didn't really seem to satisfy foodies. You can watch the making of the dahi kurkure below:

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 3.1 million views, 131K likes, and hundreds of comments. Internet users couldn't help but react to this bizarre dahi kurkure. One person wrote, "If you ever feel useless, just remember this dish exists." A second user wrote, "Bhai iske upar sambar, mayonnaise, solkadhi, imli ki chutney woh bhi daal (Brother, put sambar, mayonnaise, solkadhi, and tamarind chutney on top of this also)".

"Pagal ho gaye ho kya (Have you gone mad?)" added another. A fourth added, "I don't want to eat that." "Kuch bhi banalo, log kha lenge (make anything, people will eat it)", added a fifth person. "Isko normal tarike kha lene mein kya dikkat hai (What's the problem in eating this in a normal way?)" enquired another.

What do you think about this dahi kurkure creation? Would you try it? Tell us in the comments below!