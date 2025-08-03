Video: Basmati Rice Sale In London Store Causes Frenzy, Triggers Backlash Over Stockpiling

A video showing chaos at a Sainsbury's store in East London's Whitechapel area, where shoppers rushed to buy discounted Basmati rice, has gone viral on social media. The footage depicts a frenzy of people, mostly of South Asian descent, filling their trolleys with packets of rice and grabbing multiple bags of Basmati rice while others struggle to navigate the crowded aisle. The rice was apparently a steal at 9.50 pounds per bag, prompting a massive rush.

The clip was originally shared on social media by the account UB1UB2 West London (Southall) with a caption that read, "People stockpile rice after a Sainsbury's in Whitechapel put Laila Basmati rice on sale for 9.50."

Watch the video here:

People stockpile rice after a Sainsbury's in Whitechapel put Laila Basmati rice on sale for £9.50 pic.twitter.com/fBQokKzk1e — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) August 2, 2025

The clip has been widely shared on social media, generating significant attention and debate. It has sparked a mixed reaction online, with some people amused by the scene and others expressing concern. Others criticised such consumer behaviour and the frenzy surrounding bulk buying.

One user wrote, "I find this kind of greedy behaviour unbearable. People are humiliating themselves over just a few pounds in savings."

Another commented, "Should be limited to 1 person then a stamp on the back of their hand that doesn't come off straight away because they will take, take, take and leave nothing for anyone else."

A third said, "What annoys me is that unfortunately, we are always gonna have selfish people, so supermarkets have restrictions in place. Only one per customer if purchasing only the rice. 3 per customer if you do a minimum of 50 pounds worth of shopping. Will stop the selfish people."

A fourth wrote, "Immigration problem aside, it is not a bad idea to stockpile something that has a long shelf life & does not go bad for a while. In cultures where rice is a staple, it is not uncommon for people to buy even a 100 kg sack of rice, store it in large drums & use it throughout the year."