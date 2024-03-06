Two Indian Establishments Featured On List Of Top 50 Pizzerias In Asia-Pacific

Two Indian pizza places won accolades recently (Photo: Unsplash - for representational purposes only)

Indian chefs and Indian restaurants around the world are making the country proud. Last year, we celebrated several Indian and Indian-origin culinary achievements on the global stage. These chefs and restaurants are showcasing their mastery of not just Indian cuisines. They have a wider repertoire, influenced by food from different countries. Among the latest pieces of good news in this regard is the announcement of the 50 best pizzerias in Asia Pacific for 2024. The list was recently announced by Top 50 Pizza, an Italy-based media organisation. We were proud to discover that two Indian establishments were featured on it.

Da Susy, a pizzeria in Gurugram, was ranked 13th. It is helmed by Chef Susanna Di Cosimo. The official website of the rankings explains, "This venue today offers a true glimpse of Neapolitan gastronomic tradition. On the menu, you'll find a few appetizers of good quality and pizzas. There's a selection of toppings ranging from classic to slightly more creative."

Photo Credit: Leo's Pizzeria Delhi

At the 44th place on the list was Leo's pizzeria in New Delhi. It is owned by Amol Kumar. The site describes the restaurant: "The environment is well-kept and informal, with furnishings in natural colours and materials. The dough is in the Neapolitan style, learned directly during the chef's training in Italy. On the menu, you can choose from classic traditional pizzas and some variations with local ingredients, always ensuring a proper balance among all the ingredients."

In 2023, both establishments were featured on the same list but had different rankings. Find out more here.

The Top 50 list for Asia Pacific for 2024 was topped by The Pizza Bar On 38th (Japan), Crosta Pizzeria (Philippines), RistoPizza (Japan), Fiata By Salvatore Fiata (China) and 48h Pizza E Gnocchi Bar (Australia). Click here to see the full list.

