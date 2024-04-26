Indian Dishes Dominate Taste Atlas' List Of Best Stews In The World

9 Indian dishes have made it to the list of 50 Best Stews in the World (Photo Credit: iStock)

Popular food guide Taste Atlas has been shining a spotlight on Indian cuisine in different ways. Several Indian dishes and drinks have been featured among the top entries across various categories. Among the latest comparisons of global delicacies grabbing eyeballs on social media is the list of the 'Best Stews In the World'. Based on its rankings of April 2024, this list contains nine Indian dishes - the highest number of features from a single country. Taste Atlas has considered a wide range of dishes under the title of "stews" - not just the ones we typically attribute this word to.

The ever-popular keema (a dish of flavourful minced meat) made it to the top 10, securing the 6th position. Chingri malai curry from Bengal was ranked 18th while korma was ranked 22nd. This was followed by Vindaloo in the 26th position, Dal Tadka in the 30th, Saag Paneer in the 32nd, Shahi Paneer in the 34th and Misal in the 38th. The last spot on the list was occupied by Indian dal (collectively). It is interesting to note that dishes from several parts of the country - North, South, East and West - have found a place on this list.

The list of the Best Stews in the World was topped by Thai Phanaeng curry. Take a look at all the rankings below:

