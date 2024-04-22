Three Indian Sweets Among Top 10 Rice Puddings In The World

Three Indian sweet dishes were ranked among the world's best rice puddings (Photo Credit: iStock)

India has a rich and diverse history of sweets. Certain traditional desserts are associated with festivals celebrated during the year, while others are a common part of our daily diet. Recently, three Indian sweet treats made using rice received global recognition. Taste Atlas, a popular food and travel guide, released a list of the 10 Best Rice Puddings In The World. It is based on its current internal rankings as of April 2024. We were proud to discover that three Indian delicacies made it to the top 10.

Phirni and Kheer occupied the 4th and 5th positions, respectively. Sakkarai Pongal was ranked 9th. Describing the beloved North Indian phirni, Taste Atlas states, "Traditionally served in small clay bowls known as shikoras, phirni is always eaten well-chilled and garnished with nuts, rose petals, and often with silver paper or chandi warq to make it even more luxurious." As for kheer or payasam, the food guide acknowledges that it has many versions.

Sakkarai Pongal is a traditional South Indian sweet. Speaking about its special preparation, Taste Atlas states, "The rice is typically cooked outdoors over a fire, with the cooking pots turned to the East, where the sun rises, and it is also customary to allow the dish to pongal, meaning to boil over during cooking, which symbolizes an abundance of food."

The list was topped by an oven-baked rice pudding called Firin sutlac from Turkey. Take a look at the other best-rated ones below:

