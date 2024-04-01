Two Indian Favourites Among 30 Best Lamb Dishes In the World

Two Indian delicaices were ranked among the World's Top 50 Lamb Dishes (Photo Credit: iStock)

In recent times, Indian food has frequently won global recognition through Taste Atlas rankings. The popular food and travel guide often publishes lists of best-rated delicacies from around the world. Among the latest accolades shared on social media is a list of the '50 Best Lamb Dishes In The World'. It is based on rankings as of March 2024. We were proud to note that two Indian dishes made it to the top 30. Rogan Josh from Kashmir was ranked 26th while Galouti Kebab from Lucknow was ranked 27th.

Galouti kebab is typically circular in shape. Photo Credit: iStock

The former has been described as being "characterised by tender meat and a thick, fiery red sauce coming from deseeded Kashmiri chillies," on the guide's official site. As for the kebab, Taste Atlas has shared one theory about its origins. "The name galouti means soft, referring to a belief that Haji Mohammad Fakr-e-Alam Saheb, who first made the dish, gave it to Nawab Asad-ud-Daula, who was toothless and needed a kebab variety which required no chewing."

Also Read: Masala Chai Named Second-Best Non-Alcoholic Beverage In The World

The top positions among the 'Best Lamb Dishes In The World' were occupied by Paidakia from Greece, Cag kebab from Turkey and Doner kebab from Turkey. Take a look at the full list below:

Before this, a Taste Atlas list that made headlines this year concerned the 'Best Sandwiches In The World.' Maharashtra's famous vada pav didn't just make it to the top 30 or 50. It was among the 20 best sandwiches, as per the rankings of the guide. Check out the full story here.

Also Read: Indian Filter Coffee Ranks No. 2 In The List Of Top 38 Coffees In The World