Indian Chutneys Among 50 Best Dips In The World, As Per Taste Atlas

A list of the world's top 50 dips includes India's beloved chutneys (Photo Credit: iStock)

One type of food that reflects the rich diversity and robust flavours of Indian cuisine is chutney. Each region has its special chutneys and relishes made using local ingredients and spices. Recently, Indian chutneys received global recognition when they were featured among the 50 Best Dips in the World. The list was released by popular food and travel guide, Taste Atlas. It is based on its rankings as of June 2024. Indian chutneys (collectively) occupied the 42nd position. The guide calls them "India's national condiments," describing them as "fresh homemade relishes" that "consist of pickled or stewed fruit and vegetables that are cut into small chunks, then delicately seasoned with a variety of spices such as cumin, cardamom, tamarind, ginger, and turmeric."

Two chutneys were ranked separately on the same list. At 47th place, we spotted the beloved and versatile coriander chutney (also locally known as dhaniya chutney). Coriander chutney is one version of hari (green) chutney and has many varieties itself. At the last position (50th rank) on Taste Atlas's list is Indian mango chutney. As with the others, there is no single recipe for this chutney. As per the guide, "It is believed that the best mango chutney should have flavours that are sweet, sour, and slightly spicy."

The 50 Best Dips list was topped by Toum from Lebanon. Guacamole, the popular Mexican delight, was ranked 4th. Hummus was placed 10th. Check out the full list below:

Before this, several Indian dishes have made it to Taste Atlas' top 50 lists. Vada pav, the famous street-style snack from Maharashtra, was named among the best sandwiches in the world. Three Indian sweets were also ranked among the 10 Best Rice Puddings in the World. Find out more here.

