What Makes Punjabi Rajma Masala At Dhaba So Unique? The Secret Is Out!

Punjabi-style rajma masala recipe is a must-try.

Imagine a cosy evening, a pot of steaming rice, and a hearty bowl of rajma before you. That's the kind of comfort that rajma-chawal brings to the table. This famous Indian food is a cherished favourite that warms both the heart and the belly. Punjab, the land of vibrant culture and rich cuisine, has given us a culinary gem in the form of Rajma masala. Rajma, or kidney beans, are the star of this dish, and they're simmered to perfection in a tomato-based gravy infused with aromatic spices. While the look and feel of this classic Indian food is almost the same everywhere, the rajma that you get in a typical Punjabi dhaba is truly unique and unmatched.

Do you wish to recreate the classic Punjabi-style rajma masala recipe at home? It may sound daunting, but it's actually a straightforward process that anyone can master if you have some handy tricks up your sleeves. Food vlogger Parul revealed these secret tips in a video on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' along with the complete recipe.

Also Read: Watch: Keto-Friendly Rajma-Chawal Recipe For Weight Loss

Things To Remember While Making Dhaba-Style Rajma Masala At Home:

1. Always soak the rajma for at least 7-8 hours or overnight before cooking.

2. Boil the rajma with whole spices instead of just water. This step will infuse lots of flavours into each bean.

3. When you add the whole spices, crush the cardamoms well to let them turn into a powder form.

4. Roast the rajma with the whole spices before adding water for boiling.

5. Apply some oil on the inner side of the oil so that excess water doesn't spill out.

6. Onion paste to make the gravy should be coarse not too watery

7. If you want to add more water to the gravy, always make sure to add hot water only.

8. Finally, the trick that works its magic - add tadka over the rajma for that special effect!

Also Read: 5 Dhaba-Style Dal Recipes To Amp Up Your Dinner Spread

Tadka on rajma? Yes, this is what makes the classic Punjabi-style rajma masala so special. In fact, tadka gives all kinds of Indian food an extra oomph. Find out how to do it in the recipe below.

How To Make Dhaba-Style Punjabi Rajma Masala I Dhaba-Style Rajma Recipe:

Wash and soak rajma for 7-8 hours or overnight. Heat some oil in a pressure cooker. Roast bay leaves, crushed green and black cardamom, a piece of cinnamon and a couple of cloves. Add rajma. Roast the rajma without adding water for 2-3 minutes along with the whole spices. Add salt, and now add water. Now just boil the rajma till cooked.

Take a grinding jar and add green chillies, ginger, garlic and tomatoes. Also, add coriander leaves. (Bonus tip: Add the stems of coriander leaves also. It adds its unique flavour and crunchy texture.) Also add cumin, black pepper, and some boiled rajma.

In a pan, saute coarse onion paste, add tomato paste and some salt and cook the tomatoes well. Then add red chilli powder, turmeric powder and coriander powder. Once the masalas are roasted, add all the rajma with water. Mix and cook everything well. Lastly, add garam masala and julienned ginger.

Now it's time for rajma tadka. Heat some butter and ghee, add kasuri methi, split green chillies, as soon as they are heated and pour on the rajma. Cover the rajma for two minutes to let the tadka flavours and aroma infuse into it.

So, if you're looking for an Indian recipe that fills not only your belly but also your heart with warmth, give this Rajma Masala a try. It's one of the few famous Indian foods that bring a taste of Punjab's culinary magic to your own kitchen. Enjoy!