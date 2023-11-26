Watch: This Singing Chef Is Winning Hearts For All The Right Reasons

Photo Credit: Instagram/@singh_the_singing_chef

Cooking is more than just a routine task-it is a passion. Those who truly relish cooking put their hearts into the dishes they make. One prime example is Chef Manpreet Singh Ahuja. He is an Indian chef currently working in a restaurant in England. Chef Manpreet shares his cooking journey through videos, and what sets him apart is his love for singing. In his videos, one can often hear him singing with genuine enthusiasm. There is no doubt that his dishes look delicious, but he also earns praise for his singing talent. Recently, he posted a video that goes beyond just cooking and singing-it shows teamwork in the restaurant kitchen.

In the video, Chef Manpreet Singh is seen singing the song 'Baar Baar Dekho' while spreading dosa batter on a griddle. He playfully twists some of the lyrics to pay a foodie tribute to dosa. In the background, other chefs join in, dancing and enjoying his singing. As he plates the dosa, his colleagues continue to dance and have a good time. According to the tags in his caption, Chef Yogesh Datta and another person named Abbas are the ones dancing in the background. This video not only captures the joy of cooking but also showcases the beautiful bond between people working together.

The caption of the video reads, "How to make a Dosa even tastier? Simply sing, dance, and be happy while making it."

Take a look:

After watching this heartwarming video, people could not help but share their reactions in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Such a happy environment no wonder food must be tasty."

Another one added, "As a half-Malayali, must say that's a pretty neat dosa-making hand and the singing is heartwarming."

"Food prepared in such a good mood must be tasty," read a comment.

A person said, "God bless you and your positive vibe."

What do you think about this video? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.