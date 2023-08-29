Viral Now: Chef Vikas Khanna's Sweet Gesture For Flight Crew Wins The Internet

This heart-warming gesture by a Michelin-star chef won the internet. Photo: X/@sjlazars

The internet gives us access to some of the most adorable and heart-warming stories from all over the world. We often encounter acts of kindness that people do for others without expecting anything in return. Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna was also recently in the news for a similar reason. The Michelin-star chef was on an Air India flight when he decided to use his cooking skills and make something special for a flight crew member. The reason was quite praiseworthy and it will surely win you over. Take a look:

Also Read: Man Shares Relic Of Air India Spoon His Grandfather Had Collected - Twitter Can Relate

A user named Sanjay narrated the incident on X (formerly Twitter) and also shared a video of the same. In the clip, we could see chef Vikas Khanna in the flight's service area. He was slicing up multiple kinds of berries, including strawberries, blueberries and blackberries, to decorate a dry cake. The cake was intended as a gesture for a retiring crew member of Air India, and chef Vikas Khanna took up the onus to make it a tad more special. "Heart-warming gesture of love by Michelin Masterchef Vikas Khanna on board Air India to redo a special cake for a retiring crew member," wrote the user in his tweet.

Since the time it was posted, the tweet has received over 4.5k views. The same user also shared a picture of how the final cake for the retiring crew member looked. While chef Vikas Khanna is yet to respond, Air India did share their thoughts in the comments section. Take a look:

Thank you for sharing this heartwarming post! We are truly grateful to have Chef @TheVikasKhanna on board Air India. His gesture of redoing a special cake for a Retiring Crew Member is a beautiful example of his kindness and talent! — Air India (@airindia) August 28, 2023

"Thank you for sharing this heartwarming post! We are truly grateful to have Chef Vikas Khanna on board Air India. His gesture of redoing a special cake for a Retiring Crew Member is a beautiful example of his kindness and talent," read their tweet. Take a look: