How Chef Vikas Khanna Gave A Shout Out To Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie As They Dined At His NY Restaurant

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen hanging out with her manager, Anjula Acharia and friends at chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant Bungalow. In the new pictures and videos shared by Anjula Acharia, the group was seen gorging on some scrumptious dishes.

Chef Vikas Khanna also gave a shout out to Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, as he revealed how he adorned the much-talked-about ceiling of his restaurant for the Citadel actress's babygirl this time.

What's Happening

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen dining with her friends and manager at Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant Bungalow, last evening.

In the video, there were shots of the beautiful glass ceiling in the chef's restaurant and how well it is decorated.

The video also showed Vikas Khanna tying sambalpuri handkerchiefs on Priyanka and Malti Marie's wrists.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Vikas Khanna wrote how everyone keeps asking him why they deck up the restaurant's glass ceiling every day.

He captioned the video, "Everyone keeps asking why we adorn our glass ceiling every single day. They say, 'No one even notices...' I always smile and reply, it's not just for the ones walking in. It's for the ones watching over us from above. Today I adorned the ceiling for Malti Marie Chopra Jonas."

He added, "Thank you @priyankachopra @anjula_acharia for making Bungalow so auspicious today. Today was a celebration of the upcoming Rath Yatra & the artisans of Sambalpur & Western Odisha."

Priyanka Chopra re-shared one of the videos posted by her manager, and captioned it, "Still in a food coma. You're the best host, Vikas."

Instagram/Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Work

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a stellar lineup to look forward to. Some of her upcoming titles are Heads of State, The Bluff, Citadel Season 2, and SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu.

In A Nutshell

Priyanka Chopra Jonas went out for dinner with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, manager, and friends to Vikas Khanna's restaurant Bungalow in New York. The chef gave a shout out to them and thanked them for coming and enjoy a good meal.