Watch: Woman Makes Intricate Mehendi Designs On Cookies, Video Has 25 Million Views

A viral video shows cookies with mehendi designs on them (Photo Credit: Instagram/ sharmeendoeshenna)

Cookies don't just come in various flavours - they can also become the canvas for different designs. Using icing and/or other ingredients, you can craft cookies with pretty mosaics and shapes. Social media often introduces us to bakers and artists with stunning skills in this niche field. But have you ever come across mehendi designs on cookies? Recently, a video showcasing these unique treats took the internet by storm. It has received more than 25 million views on Instagram so far, and people have been left amazed by it.

Also Read: Watch: Woman Makes Ice Cream Out Of Marigold Flowers, Internet Fascinated

In the Instagram reel by @sharmeendoeshenna, we see the artist pressing a hand-shaped mould into flattened cookie dough. Once the 'palms' have been separated, she starts making designs on them using an icing bag with a thin tip. The icing has a deep brown colour like mehendi, and the designs she makes are also typical of henna art. Several Instagram users thought she was using chocolate for the designs. However, in the comments, she has revealed that she has actually used royal icing with brown food colour. Watch the complete reel here:

The viral video has won many hearts online. The comment section is filled with remarks of praise and wonder. People are in awe of not only her skill and ingenuity but also her patience. Check out some of the reactions below:

"The one time where you can actually say "yes" to when a child says "it looks like chocolate- can I eat it"? Looks beautiful!"

"POV: When you wanted to become a mehendi artist, but ended up as a baker... it's beautiful."

"I can't imagine how long that must have taken."

"It's not cookies... It's a piece of art."

"These are way too pretty. I won't even eat them just treasure them."

"Such an innovative idea, so creative, very nice."

"You're so awesome! This is absolutely cool."

"This is cute but the AMOUNT OF WORK omg."

What did you think of these henna cookies? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Viral Now: AI Artwork Featuring Fruit-Themed Furniture Wins Over Internet