Transparent Gulab Jamun Or Ice Cube? Bizarre Viral Video Divides Internet

The internet is a storehouse of all sorts of interesting and bizarre creations. From eccentric food pairings to all kinds of strange dishes, you'll find some curious things on your social media feeds. Recently, one such video of a unique dessert took the internet by storm. It featured a strange-looking gulab jamun that some people felt was actually something else. The clip was shared on Instagram Reels by popular blogger @tastethisbangalore just a couple of days back. "Transparent Gulab Jamun," he wrote in the caption. Take a look:





Since the time it was shared, the clip by the blogger has received over 1.6 million views and approximately 39k likes. It was said to be from a restaurant in Bengaluru. "Have you tried this unique dessert," he asked in the header text. In the video, we could see what seemed to be a transparent ball rotating on a plate. Whether it was actually a dessert or just a ball of ice seemed to be unclear. There was a jamun placed on top and some spices sprinkled on the plate's side.

A number of reactions poured into the bizarre viral video of the transparent gulab jamun. Some debated whether it was a dessert or just a simple ice cube. "Sweet jello? With gulab jamoon flavoured essence? This must definitely taste like a vegan chicken," said a user. "Can we give transparent money for this," laughed one user. Meanwhile, others said that it was nothing but a fancy ice cube. "Ye lo jama hua pani chini. Iske hue Rs 450/- with tax [Here's frozen water with sugar. This will cost Rs 450 with tax]," said a user. "Lol, it's just an ice ball and people are getting fooled by this!" commented another.

What did you think of the bizarre viral video of the transparent gulab jamun? Tell us in the comments.