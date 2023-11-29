Two Australian Friends Visit 99 Bars In One Day, Set World Record

Two Australians recently broke a world record with their 24-hour pub crawl

Many of us enjoy going on bar crawls with our friends. Hopping from one place to another from evening to night typically allows us to explore different drinks and experiences. Recently, two Australian friends decided to embark on the ultimate pub crawl. Their mission was to visit as many establishments as possible in a single day. The fruit of their efforts is the Guinness World Record (GWR) for 'most pubs visited in 24 hours.' They managed to drink at a staggering 99 pubs in one day! The previous record-holder had managed to visit 78 pubs in the same period.

The record was set by Harry Kooros and Jake Loiterton from Sydney Australia. The GWR website has provided some insight into their 24-hour pub crawl. They started their journey at midnight, in order to take advantage of late closing times at bars. They "were not allowed to use any form of private transportation such as a taxi," as per GWR. They took a few short breaks in between to rest and recharge. However, they faced many challenges along the way.

They found it difficult to keep up with drinking so many liquids, although they frequently opted for non-alcoholic beverages as well. Secondly, some pubs did not allow them entry due to their camera equipment. Thirdly, they had to carry the same on foot, while walking through the city throughout the day - which added another level of physical strain. They had taken months to research and come up with an optimal route that allowed them to visit the maximum number of pubs.

The duo covered a total of 45 kilometres in 24 hours. According to GWR, they attempted this record for two reasons: to raise money for MS Australia, a non-profit organisation dedicated to multiple-sclerosis research; and to revitalise Sydney's nightlife, which they say has been adversely affected by "legislation changes and the COVID-19 pandemic" in recent years. Reportedly, their objective was to visit 100 bars, but a miscalculation on their part led them to stop at 99.

If you're wondering how much they had to spend to achieve this feat, you're not alone. The two young Australians shelled out around 1500 Australian dollars (approx. INR 83,000) for their (now successful) attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record.

