Study Says Too Much Sleep Might Be Bad For You, Here's How

In a recent analysis, scientists examined data from 79 previous studies that tracked individuals for at least a year to explore how sleep duration might influence the risk of poor health or death. They discovered that people who slept less than seven hours per night faced a 14% higher risk of death during the study period, compared to those who got between seven and eight hours of sleep. This finding aligns with the well-documented health consequences of inadequate sleep.

Interestingly, the analysis also revealed that individuals who regularly slept more than nine hours a night had an even greater risk of dying 34% higher than those sleeping the recommended seven to eight hours. This finding is consistent with a 2018 study that pooled results from 74 other studies spanning one to 30 years. That research also found a 14% increase in death risk among people who slept more than nine hours.

Other studies have linked excessive sleep more than what's typically recommended for one's age with various health concerns, including depression, chronic pain, weight gain, and metabolic disorders. While these findings may seem concerning, it's important to understand that these studies show a correlation between long sleep and health risks, not a direct cause-and-effect relationship.

How sleeping too much can be bad for you

1. Increased risk of heart disease

Oversleeping has been linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular issues, including heart attacks and stroke. Studies suggest that sleeping more than nine hours regularly may lead to changes in blood pressure and heart rate variability, both of which are critical factors for heart health.

2. Greater chance of depression

Excessive sleep can be both a symptom and a contributor to depression. People who sleep more than the typical range often report low energy levels, reduced motivation, and feelings of sadness or worthlessness. The irregular sleep patterns that come with oversleeping can disrupt circadian rhythms and hormonal balance, worsening depressive symptoms over time.

3. Weight gain and obesity

Sleeping too much may contribute to weight gain. Oversleeping can lead to a sedentary lifestyle, less physical activity, and poor eating habits. Additionally, long sleep durations may disrupt metabolism and hunger-regulating hormones like leptin and ghrelin, making it easier to gain weight unintentionally.

4. Chronic pain and inflammation

While rest is essential for healing, oversleeping can actually worsen pain conditions such as back pain or arthritis. Staying in bed for too long can stiffen joints, strain muscles, and contribute to inflammation. Oversleeping is also associated with elevated levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), a marker of inflammation in the body.

5. Impaired brain function

Excessive sleep can dull mental sharpness and slow cognitive performance. People who oversleep often report memory issues, poor concentration, and difficulty with decision-making. Over time, these effects can interfere with productivity, learning, and overall mental clarity.

6. Possible link to dementia

Emerging research suggests a potential connection between prolonged sleep and cognitive decline in older adults. Longer sleep durations have been associated with structural changes in the brain and an increased risk of neurodegenerative conditions like dementia and Alzheimer's disease, although more research is needed to understand this link fully.

While sleep is vital to health, balance is key. Regularly getting the right amount typically 7 to 9 hours for most adults is essential for physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

