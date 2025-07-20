Who Was 'The Sleeping Prince', Saudi Royal Who Died After 20-Year Coma

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal died on Saturday at the age of 36. Known as "The Sleeping Prince," he died nearly two decades after a car accident in London left him in a coma. He remained on life support under constant care in Riyadh, never regaining consciousness.

Funeral prayers will be held today. The men's prayer will take place after the Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, while the women's service will follow the Dhuhr prayer at King Faisal Specialist Hospital.

Who Was Prince Alwaleed Bin Khaled Bin Talal?