Saudi's 'Sleeping Prince' Alwaleed Bin Khaled Dies After 20 Years In Coma

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal died on Saturday, two decades after falling into a coma following a serious car accident in London in 2005. He was 36.

The Global Imams Council said in a statement, "The Global Imams Council extends its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to....His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the esteemed Royal Family, on the passing of Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, who passed away after a long struggle that lasted nearly twenty years following a tragic accident."

"With hearts full of faith in Allah's decree and destiny, and with profound sadness and sorrow, we mourn our beloved son Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away to Allah's mercy today," his father, Prince Khaled bin Talal said in a statement.

Prince Alwaleed was 15 when the accident occurred while he was studying at a military college in the UK. The crash caused critical brain injuries and internal bleeding, leaving him in a complete coma. He was later moved to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, where he remained on life support under constant medical care for almost 20 years.

Over the years, Prince Alwaleed came to be known as 'The Sleeping Prince.' Occasional footage showing minimal movement, such as the lifting of fingers, gave brief moments of hope to those following his condition. Despite treatment by American and Spanish specialists, he never regained full consciousness.

His father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, remained fully committed to saving his son's life, repeatedly refusing to withdraw life support. He said that only God determines the moment of death.

Born in April 1990, Prince Alwaleed was the eldest son of Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud and a nephew of billionaire businessman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

Funeral prayers will be held on Sunday, July 20, after the Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.