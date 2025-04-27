Saudi Arabia's "Sleeping Prince", In Coma For Nearly 20 Years, Turns 36

Saudi Arabia's Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, widely known as the "Sleeping Prince," turned 36 last week. He has remained unconscious for nearly 20 years now.

The prince, son of billionaire Prince Khaled bin Talal, slipped into a coma in 2005 following a car accident. He was studying at a military college in the UK at the time. He was put on life support at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh and has been fed through a tube for the past two decades.

In 2015, doctors recommended disconnecting the life support, but his father refused, holding onto the hope for a miracle. "If God had wanted him to die in the accident, he would have been in his grave now," he said.

In 2019, he responded slightly, such as raising a finger or turning his head, but since then, there has been no improvement, according to reports.

On his birthday this year, people on the social media platform X hoped and prayed for Prince's recovery.

A user commented, "Hopefully, he wakes up soon. God, almighty bless him."

Hopefully, he wakes up soon. God, almighty bless him — Deval Patel (@Devalpate) April 22, 2025

Another wrote, "He will definitely come to his senses. May Allah fulfil this mother's wish, Amen."

Sleeping prince of Saudi Arabia

پرنس الولید جو طلال خاندان کا فرد ہے بیس سال پہلے لندن میں کار کا حادثہ ہوا اور پرنس کومے میں چلا گیا اس وقت اس کی عمر صرف

سولہ سال تھی

ماں تو آخر ماں ہوتی ہے ماں آج بھی پر امید ہے کہ اس کا بیٹا جو اب چھتیس سال کا ہوگیا

ضرور ہوش میں آئے گا۔ اللہ… pic.twitter.com/Cpj7xaasja — Tayyaba Amjad (@Tyy_Am7) April 22, 2025

There was also an old clip of him moving his head for the first time that went viral. The clip dates back to 2019.

#Saudi royal Prince Waleed bin Khaled who was in a coma for the past 14 years moves his head for the first time in a clip that went viral online pic.twitter.com/jyX9yKTBoo — RT (@RT_com) May 28, 2019

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal is part of the Saudi royal family but not a direct son or brother of the current king, King Salman.

His grandfather. Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, was one of the many sons of King Abdulaziz Al Saud, the founder of modern Saudi Arabia. This makes Prince Al-Waleed a great-grandson of King Abdulaziz.

King Salman, the current king of Saudi Arabia, is the son of King Abdulaziz and is Prince Al-Waleed's great-uncle.