A Fact-Check From Poll Body After Tejashwi Yadav's "Name Missing" Claim

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that his name had been omitted from the Bihar's draft electoral roll. The Election Commission of India (ECI), however, has firmly rebutted the claim, terming it "factually incorrect".

Mr Yadav claimed that nearly 65 lakh voters have been removed from the state's draft electoral roll, ahead of assembly elections scheduled this year. The Election Commission yesterday released the draft voter list for Bihar, following a month-long special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

"Almost 20 to 30 thousand names have been removed from every assembly constituency. A total of around 65 lakh voters, or about 8.5% of the total, have had their names removed from the list. Whenever the Election Commission issued an advertisement, it would mention that many people had shifted, many were deceased, and many had duplicate names... But in the list provided to us by the Election Commission, they have cleverly not given the address of any voter, no booth number, and no EPIC number, so that we cannot find out whose names have been removed from the voter list," Mr Yadav claimed.

"My name is not there in the electoral roll. How will I contest the elections?" he asked.

The poll body countered by saying that Mr Yadav's name does appear in the draft roll, listed at Serial Number 416 in Digha Assembly constituency. The row comes just days after the Election Commission was forced to respond to separate allegations of electoral manipulation made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.