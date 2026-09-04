Indian-Origin Cop Charged For Sexually Assaulting 4 Women In London

An Indian-origin police officer in London has been arrested over the alleged sexual assault of four women. Detective Sergeant (DS) Prakash Patel, attached to the North West Command Unit of the Metropolitan Police, has been charged and suspended over the case relating to incidents that took place in 2024, according to Scotland Yard.

“DS Patel was charged on Friday, 24 July, with five counts of sexual assault. It is alleged that one of the incidents took place on an unspecified date in the summer of 2024, while the other four took place on Tuesday, 3 December 2024,” the Met Police stated.

The charges relate to four women known to Patel. Police said the victims continue to be supported by investigating officers.

"DS Patel was arrested on Thursday, 24 April, 2025, following the launch of an investigation by Central South Command Unit working alongside the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards. He was suspended from duty on the same day," police said.

Following further enquiries, the case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised charges, police added.

The case now moves to court proceedings at Westminster Magistrates' Court. So far, the charges against Patel are allegations that will be considered through the criminal justice process. No finding of guilt has been made, police said.