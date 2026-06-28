Indian Student Found Dead Hours After Attending Birthday Party In London

A 25-year-old Indian student was found dead in London last week, the morning after he attended a birthday party in London. While his roommate claimed he had hung himself, the official cause of his death is not known yet.

S Srinath Reddy, who is from Kamareddy district of Telangana, had moved to London 14 months ago to pursue higher studies, his father Madhusudan Reddy told reporters in Talamadla village.

Reddy's body was discovered by his roommate on Tuesday morning, news agency PTI cited a relative as saying, whose son also lives in London. He said the roommate had informed Reddy's friends about his death much later.

The roommate reportedly claimed that Reddy had allegedly died by hanging. However, the student's father said the circumstances surrounding his son's death are not known yet.

Madhusudan Reddy said his son had spoken to them the night before he was found dead. They had a 'normal' conversation, he claimed, adding that his son reportedly attended a birthday party that night.

He also urged the central and state governments to help bring back his body. Crowdfunding efforts have been initiated to help his family in their time of grief.

Reddy was pursuing a master's degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, according to a GoFundMe page.

It said he came from a humble background and his family had taken an education loan and borrowed money from relatives to fund his foreign education.

The crowdfunding would help his family bring his body back to India to perform his final rites, it added.