Perseid Meteor Shower 2026 Peaks Tonight: Best Times And Places To Watch

The Perseid meteor shower, one of the year's most spectacular celestial events, will peak on the night of August 12 and continue into the early hours of August 13, 2026. Skywatchers are expected to get an excellent view this year because the peak coincides with a new moon, meaning darker skies and better visibility of shooting stars.

According to Space.com, viewers should start observing around 11pm local time when the rates of shooting stars increase, and can watch the sky until dawn. The Natural History Museum notes the shower is active from 17 July to 24 August 2026, with the peak on 13 August. At its best, the Perseid shower can feature more than 100 meteors per hour, including bright streaks and fireballs.

The Royal Observatory Greenwich advises that the best time to see the Perseids is between midnight and 5.30am. For those in the UK, this rare event is made extra special as it falls near the 12 August partial solar eclipse.

The meteors come from debris left by comet Swift-Tuttle. As Earth passes through this trail, tiny bits of dust and rock burn up in the atmosphere, creating bright streaks. Experts suggest finding a dark spot away from city lights, lying back, and giving your eyes time to adjust. No telescope is needed.

Astronomers say 2026 could be one of the best years in recent memory to catch this natural firework display, thanks to the dark, moonless sky.

What Is The Perseids Meteor Shower? Everything You Need To Know

According to NASA, the Perseids, which peaks in mid-August, is considered the best meteor shower of the year. With swift and bright meteors, Perseids frequently leave long "wakes" of light and color behind them as they streak through Earth's atmosphere. The Perseids are one of the most plentiful showers with about 50 to 100 meteors seen per hour. They occur with warm summer nighttime weather allowing sky watchers to comfortably view them.

Perseids are also known for their fireballs. Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak. This is due to the fact that fireballs originate from larger particles of cometary material. Fireballs are also brighter, with apparent magnitudes greater than -3.