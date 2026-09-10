After <i>Ramayana</i>, Rakul Preet Singh Wants To Explore Horror, Period Films: "There's A Lot I Haven't Done"

Rakul Preet Singh, who will be seen as Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming directorial Ramayana, is looking to experiment with more genres and characters as she continues to expand her work in Indian cinema.

What's Happening

The actress shared that she wants to take on roles that push her creatively and give her an opportunity to explore unfamiliar territory.

Rakul has worked across different film industries and genres throughout her career. However, she believes there are several kinds of stories and characters that she is yet to explore.

Among them, she is particularly interested in doing an intense romantic drama, a period film and a horror project.

Talking about the genres she would like to explore, Rakul said, "I haven't done an out-and-out love story. I haven't done, like, a heart-wrenching love story. That's something I'd love to do. I haven't explored a historical character or done a period film either, and I would love to explore that space. I haven't done horror. There's a lot I haven't done, and I would like to experiment with different genres."

The actor also spoke about her current mindset while selecting projects. Rakul said she is at a point in her career where she wants to prioritise roles that offer her something substantial to perform rather than simply choosing projects based on their scale or genre.

She added, "I'm in that phase in my career where I want to challenge myself and do something meaty. Something that excites you to the core."

Background

Ramayana has been planned as a two-part film. The project features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, and Lara Dutta are also part of the cast.

Part 1 is set to release internationally on November 6, 2026. In India, the makers are targeting a Diwali release. The second part is planned for Diwali 2027.

Producer Namit Malhotra had earlier explained the difference in the international and Indian release plans in a conversation with NDTV. He said the overseas release was planned around the Friday release cycle, while the team was targeting Diwali for India.

“So we are releasing internationally on November 6. The international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, so that's why it's releasing on the 6th of November. But in India, we are currently targeting the Diwali release,” the producer said.