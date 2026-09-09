'Breathing Exercises, Yoga': Celebrity Trainer Shares How Ranbir Kapoor Transformed For <i>Ramayana</i>

Ranbir Kapoor has played some vastly different characters throughout his career. While his role in Animal saw him portray an intense and violent man with a darker side, the actor is now stepping into the role of Lord Ram in Ramayana.

Celebrity trainer Shivohaam has now opened up about Ranbir's preparation for the epic. The trainer revealed how the actor worked on his physical and mental transformation to embody the calmness and personality of Lord Ram.

In an interview with Pankaj Sharma on his YouTube channel, Shivohaam said, "When Ranbir started preparing for Ramayana, there was someone who would come in and teach him how to sit in the correct posture and how to carry himself. After all, he is playing someone like Lord Ram, which is completely different from playing a character in a film like Animal."

He added, “It's not just about acting like Lord Ram; it's about trying to become the character. Otherwise, you won't be able to bring that same calmness to your face. For that, it is very important to transform yourself.”

Shivohaam further shared that Ranbir was able to undergo the transformation in a relatively short period because he had the right support and guidance. “There was someone working with Ranbir on breathing exercises, yoga, understanding scriptures, understanding the backstory and all of that. That is very important,” he said.

The trainer mentioned that Ranbir was able to follow all these aspects of his preparation because he had an entire team supporting him. He pointed out that celebrity training involves several professionals working together. "When I'm training them, there is a chef who prepares their food. Then there might be a nutritionist who works alongside me to make their nutrition plan better. There is a coach, there is a physiotherapist, they have a full team working with them," he explained.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana also features Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman. The film will be released in two parts, with releases scheduled for Diwali 2026 and 2027, respectively.

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