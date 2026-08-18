Shilpa Shetty's Dynamic Yoga Flow Strengthens The Core, But It's Not For Beginners

When it comes to Bollywood's most recognisable yoga enthusiasts, Shilpa Shetty is one of the first names that comes to mind. Known for her disciplined approach to fitness and long-standing love for yoga, the actress continues to show that staying fit is about more than intense workouts and calorie-burning exercises.

At 51, Shilpa regularly gives her followers a glimpse into her fitness routine. In her latest post, she demonstrated a challenging dynamic yoga flow that puts flexibility, mobility, strength and body control to the test.

Unlike a static yoga sequence, dynamic flow yoga involves continuous transitions between postures, often synchronised with the breath. The combination of breath-synchronised movements and traditional asanas can work multiple muscle groups while demanding coordination, concentration and control.

What Are The Benefits Of Dynamic Flow Yoga?

Dynamic yoga flows can engage the core while also supporting better balance, hip mobility and overall body awareness. Moving continuously from one posture to another can also encourage breath control, coordination and concentration.

The practice can also strengthen the abdominal muscles as well as the wrists, shoulders and arms. Regular yoga practice may also support flexibility, mobility, balance and circulation, depending on the movements performed and an individual's fitness level.

Watch Shilpa Shetty's dynamic yoga flow here:

Who Should Avoid This Dynamic Yoga Flow?

While the movements may look impressive, Shilpa Shetty stressed that this particular flow is not meant for everyone. She advised beginners to avoid attempting it, as the transitions require strength, control, timing and proper alignment.

She also cautioned against trying the flow if you have a neck or cervical injury, back pain or discomfort with inversions.

The routine is not recommended for people with high blood pressure, glaucoma, vertigo, pregnancy, hernia, recent abdominal surgery, or existing wrist or shoulder injuries or issues.

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