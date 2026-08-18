Taylor Swift Debuts A Chic New Haircut At Oli Jacobs-Laura Sisk's UK Wedding

Taylor Swift made a rare appearance in the UK this weekend. The singer attended the wedding of recording engineers Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk at Real World Studios on Saturday, August 15. While her navy gown caught attention, it was her noticeably shorter haircut that stood out first.

Taylor Swift's New Haircut Is The Highlight

The new cut keeps Taylor Swift's signature bangs but makes the rest of her hair much shorter. Her fringe is swept softly across her forehead and blends into the rest of her layers. The ends have been styled with loose waves, giving the haircut a relaxed finish rather than a very polished one.

The shorter length also frames her face well. In the close-up pictures, the hair falls around her jaw and shoulders, with soft movement through the ends. It feels like a simple change, but one that makes her overall wedding guest look feel different.

The singer has also kept the colour close to her familiar warm brown shade. There is no major colour change here. Instead, the focus is clearly on the length and shape.

Taylor Swift Chose A Navy Gown With Gold Details

For the wedding, Taylor wore the Arcangela gown by Costarellos. The dress, which comes in a deep navy shade, has a sleeveless design with a V-neckline and a fitted shape.

The most eye-catching detail is the gold foliage-inspired applique spread across the dress. The motifs add a soft contrast to the dark navy base without making the outfit look too busy.

Pearl Necklace And Gold Jewellery Complete The Look

Taylor Swift kept her jewellery fairly simple. She wore a classic pearl necklace around her neck. Her engagement ring was also clearly visible. She paired her Kindred Lubeck by Artifex Fine Jewellery engagement ring with a thin gold wedding band.

She also wore a Cartier Love Unlimited bracelet and kept the rest of her accessories minimal. Her jewellery added small touches of shine without taking attention away from the dress.

A Familiar Beauty Look With A Fresh Hair Change

Taylor did not go for a completely new beauty look with the haircut. Her makeup stayed close to what she often wears for public appearances.

The red lip was the main focus. Her eye makeup was soft and defined, while the rest of her base looked natural. The result was a polished look that still felt suitable for an outdoor wedding.

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