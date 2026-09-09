Inside Dulquer Salmaan's Lake-Facing Kochi Home Surrounded By Greenery

Away from film sets and busy schedules, Dulquer Salmaan enjoys a calm family life in his beautiful home in Kochi. The actor lives with his wife Amal Sufiya and their daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan in a peaceful house located near the lake.

Surrounded by greenery and water views, the home offers a break from Dulquer's busy life in cinema. The house also stands out because it was designed by Amal herself. Its interiors follow a simple and modern style, with clean designs, natural elements and comfortable spaces.

Take a look inside the actor's Kochi home and discover the personal details that make this place special.

One of the first things you notice about Dulquer Salmaan's Kochi home is the use of glass and French windows. The house has floor-to-ceiling glass sliding windows that allow plenty of natural sunlight to enter during the day. They also help fresh air move inside the rooms, which keeps the home bright and airy. The wide glass panels offer clear views of the greenery and lake outside.

The home also has a cosy family area designed for relaxed time together. It features a suede sofa, large floor-to-ceiling windows and white floral curtains. The simple furniture, natural light and curtains give the space a comfortable feel.

The kitchen follows the same simple and modern style seen across the home. It features a creamy marble countertop paired with open white shelves, giving the space a clean and bright look. The light colours also make the kitchen feel spacious.

Dulquer Salmaan and his family have been living in their Kochi home since 2020.

From 2008 to 2020, Mammootty, along with his wife Sulfath, son Dulquer Salmaan and daughter Surumy, lived in a villa known as Mammootty House in the Fort Kochi area.

The family still owns the property, but it is now managed by VKation Experiences. The company took over the management of the villa after the family decided to open the home to guests. They officially started welcoming visitors in April 2025.

Sulfath played an important role in shaping the house, as she designed its interiors in a simple and modern style.

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