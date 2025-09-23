Rs 5.8 Crore Ferrari To Rs 2.4 Crore Mercedes, Dulquer Salmaan's Luxury Car Collection

In a major crackdown on luxury car tax evasion, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs has launched a nationwide operation codenamed Numkhor, with Kerala emerging as one of the hotspots.

High-profile inspections are underway at 30 locations across Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

Among the prominent names figuring in the sweep is actor Dulquer Salmaan, whose residences have come under inspection, underscoring the wide net of the probe.

But Dulquer's passion for cars has long been an open secret. An avid collector and enthusiast, he has built one of the most talked-about private garages in the country.

Let's take a look at some of the highlights from his luxury car collection.

Ferrari 296 GTB

The Rosso Rubino Ferrari 296 GTB is the first hybrid Ferrari in Dulquer's garage, with an India price tag starting at around Rs 5.88 crore.

Dulquer has been spotted with his Rosso Rubino Metallizzato, car in Chennai multiple times. Btw, the car has made its Instagram debut at Dulquer's page recently.

Porsche 911 GT3 (991.2)

Perhaps his most heartfelt acquisition, the Porsche 911 GT3 holds a special place.

Dulquer once described the car on his Instagram as "the sharpest tool in my shed, the most raw and engaging driving experience." He added that securing an allocation was like "a movie plot," calling Porsche's GT division the Hogwarts of sports cars and its boss Andreas Preuninger "the Dumbledore of the sports car world."

Price starts at Rs 2.3 crore to over Rs 3 crore

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

The iconic gullwing SLS AMG, with its roaring V8, has been with Dulquer for over eight years. Sharing on Instagram, he called it a "future classic" and said it was a privilege to be custodian of such a legend.

Price starts at Rs 2.54 Cr

BMW M3 E46

Among enthusiasts, the manual BMW M3 E46 is often regarded as BMW at its very best - and Dulquer certainly agrees.

He calls it the "crown jewel" of his collection, frequently sharing videos and posts celebrating its raw, analogue driving thrill.

Although the BMW M3 E46 is no longer in production, used examples are available in India, with prices starting at around Rs 50 lakh. The last official prices for the E46 in India ranged from Rs 78.74 lakh to Rs 86.38 lakh for the Coupe; and Convertible, respectively, while the most recent M3 saloon (not an E46) was listed at Rs 1.30 crore.

More In The Stable

The fleet doesn't stop there. Dulquer has also been reported with a Porsche Panamera, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-AMG G63, Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW 7 Series, Land Rover Range Rover, Land Rover Defender, VW Polo GTI, Mini Cooper S, Mazda MX-5 and even a Toyota Innova Crysta.