Inside S Sreesanth's 5-Acre Bungalow In Kochi With A Home Theatre And Terrace Garden

Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth is an Indian former cricketer and film actor. Owing to his alleged involvement in spot-fixing during IPL 2013, he was banned from playing for Team India. He was acquitted in the case in July 2015. In 2018, he participated in Bigg Boss and emerged as the runner-up.

However, in 2020, he returned to domestic cricket and announced his retirement in March 2022. When the Indian team won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the Cricket World Cup in 2011, he was a part of the squad. In March 2026, Sreesanth played for the Mumbai Spartans in the Legends League Cricket.

The former cricketer lives in Kochi, Kerala, with his wife, Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, and their two children, Suryasree Sreesanth and Sree Sanvika Sreesanth. According to a Times of India report, the bungalow is a multi-crore property.

Inside S Sreesanth's Kochi Bungalow

Sreesanth reportedly lives in Edappally, a posh locality in the city, quite close to the Anchumana Temple, dedicated to Goddess Bhagavathy. According to his election affidavit, the residential property spans 5.26 acres and has a built-up area of 9,000 square feet.

According to the publication, the property was valued at Rs 5.5 crore. However, Edappally has seen a significant hike in property prices over the years; hence, its current value is likely to be significantly higher.

Sreesanth's house was constructed in 2010, and it features a grand entrance. The couple shared a picture from their August 2023 Onam celebration.

The images circulating on social media show that the bungalow is a blend of modern and traditional architecture. The living room is spacious and adorned with a white sofa set and matching curtains.

In September 2020, Bhuvneshwari shared a video of her kids dancing in a room that appeared to be a home theatre, featuring plum-coloured walls and brown leather chairs. The entire house has floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing ample natural light to flow in during the day.

Sreesanth's Kochi bungalow also has a terrace garden and a dedicated area where his children play. The furniture is wood-accented, adding warmth to the interiors. The former cricketer and Bhuvneshwari love to host their family and friends at their humble abode. In fact, according to the pictures shared by them, Sreesanth's parents also live with him.

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