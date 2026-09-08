Navya Naveli Nanda Shines In An Ornate Gold Mini Dress At Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's 40th Anniversary Gala

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla marked four decades of their iconic design journey with a star-studded celebration attended by leading names from the worlds of fashion, film, and entertainment. Amid the glamour-filled evening, Navya Naveli Nanda emerged as one of the standout style stars, turning heads with a striking sartorial statement.

Navya wore a heavily embellished antique gold mini dress inspired by traditional Indian jewellery and couture. The Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble featured an intricate, armour-like bodice adorned with layers of gold-toned embroidery, metallic beads, circular motifs, chains, and coin-like embellishments.

The high, rounded neckline and short sleeves were richly decorated, while the fitted silhouette extended into a heavily embellished mini skirt. The dense gold detailing lent the outfit a regal, ornate, and almost jewellery-like appearance, while the short hemline and structured fit added a contemporary edge. Take a look:

In other news, Navya recently attended the launch of the GenAI Ready Naari (GenAI Training) programme, where she credited the women in her family for inspiring her entrepreneurial journey. She spoke about the influence of her late grandmother Ritu Nanda, daughter of Raj Kapoor, as well as her maternal grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan, for shaping her outlook.

"The role of women is very important. The role of a mother is very important," she told news agency ANI.

"I am actually a girl from Delhi. I have seen my dadi working many times, and I have got a lot of motivation from her in doing entrepreneurship because she was also an entrepreneur," Navya recalled.

"My mother, my aunt, my grandmother, all the women in my family have motivated me a lot and supported me a lot. I think because of that, I also want to make them proud," she added.

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