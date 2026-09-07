Sonam Kapoor Serves Old-World Regal Glamour At Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Anniversary Celebration

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's 40th anniversary celebrations brought together some of the biggest names of the fashion and entertainment industries. Among the attendees, Sonam Kapoor stole the spotlight with a striking fashion moment.

True to her reputation as a style icon, the actor made a glamorous statement in an exquisite ensemble that perfectly captured the designers' signature opulence and artistry. Sonam was dressed in an ivory-white traditional ensemble featuring a long, flowing kurta. The attire was richly embroidered with delicate tone-on-tone floral motifs, giving the fabric a textured feel without appearing too loud.

The kurta came with a V-shaped neckline framed with fine silver-toned embellishments. The most striking detail was the sequin and mirror-work edging running vertically along the front to add a hint of sparkle to the look. The long kurta was layered with a matching voluminous dupatta that Sonam wore like a cape. It fell graciously over the shoulders and down the sides.

The dupatta also followed the same sequin work all over it along with silver zari work at the border, giving the look a more regal finish. While the restrained ivory palette let the craftsmanship remain the focal point, the silver embellishments introduced the right amount of shimmer to make the look feel luxurious.

For accessories, Sonam kept it elaborate, continuing the silver-and-white theme. She opted for a pair of large, elongated chandelier earrings, heavily embellished with crystals and finished with delicate pearl tassels. Matching with the earrings, Sonam chose a statement oversized cocktail ring. She purposefully opted out of a necklace, allowing her ornate outfit and earrings to take centre stage.

The actor's hair was kept open and styled in a sleek centre part, keeping the overall look polished and clean. Her makeup was also kept deliberately understated with softly defined eyes, groomed brows, flushed cheeks, and a muted nude-pink lip.

Sonam's look had that unmistakable Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla aesthetic that made it both regal and distinctly modern.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Pairs 'Pichwai' Dupatta With Classic Anarkali And Heritage Jewellery