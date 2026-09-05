Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola Crowned Miss World 2026

Miss World 2026 has concluded in Vietnam, with the Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola emerging as the winner. Reigning Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand crowned her successor.

Spain's Elisabeth Reynes was named the first runner-up, while Malaysia's Taanusiya Chetty finished as the second runner-up.

The Top 6 finalists were Miss World Eritrea's Snit Habteab (People's Choice), Miss World Spain's Elisabeth Reynes (Europe), Miss World Malaysia's Taanusiya Chetty (Beauty With a Purpose), Miss World Vietnam's Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc (Asia & Oceania), Miss World Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola (Americas & Caribbean), and Miss World South Africa's Romanda Hombir (Africa).

Joheirry Mola's Answer That Helped Her Win Miss World 2026

Here's the answer that helped Joheirry Mola win the Miss World 2026 title.

India's Nikita Porwal At Miss World 2026

India's Nikita Porwal qualified for theTop 40 at Miss World 2026 but failed to advance to Top 20. Taking to Instagram, Miss India Organisation announced, "Nikita Porwal concludes her 73rd Miss World journey among the Top 40, continuing India's remarkable streak of placing at five consecutive editions of Miss World."

The post further read, "Nikita, you carried India with grace, conviction and heart on one of the world's biggest stages. From every moment you gave us to every cheer you brought home, thank you for representing us so beautifully. India is proud of you, always."

About Miss World Pageant

Miss World is the oldest international beauty pageant. It was created in 1951 in the United Kingdom by Eric Morley. The competition evaluates contestants through a multi-stage process that includes preliminary challenges, closed-door interviews, and live on-stage rounds.

This year, the pageant was held in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa, Vietnam. The edition marked the debut of contestants from French Guiana, Eritrea, Mozambique, Pakistan, and the Maldives. Meanwhile, Samantha Quenedit of Ecuador, Monika Harutjunjan of Armenia, and Nadiratou Afolabi of Togo withdrew from the competition.

A total of 111 contestants participated in the pageant and were divided into four continental groups: Africa, the Americas and Caribbean, Europe, and Asia and Oceania. Based on their performances in the fast-track challenges, the selection committee chose the Top 40 contestants to advance to the quarter-finals. The field was then narrowed down to the Top 20 and subsequently the Top 12.

The Top 6 finalists emerged as the highest-performing contestants. From this group, the winner and the runners-up were selected in Vietnam. The 74th edition of Miss World will be held in Tanzania, East Africa.

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