Miss Grand International Drops India As Host, Internet Reacts

India's association with Miss Grand International has hit an unexpected roadblock. The country has been removed as the host for the international pageant after organisers stated that the required five-star standards were not met. In a video shared on the pageant's Instagram page, MGI confirmed that it would cease all its activities in India due to the country's "failure to fulfil contractual commitments."

The pageant body further explained that its agreement with the host country required five-star hospitality and production standards, which it claimed India failed to meet. Miss Grand International 2026 will now take place in Thailand from September 18 to October 10.

"Miss Grand International would like to officially announce that the organisation has decided to discontinue all activities related to Miss Grand International 2026 in India and relocate the remaining activities of the competition to Thailand. This decision has been made following the host country's failure to fulfill the contractual commitments and standards agreed upon with Miss Grand International," the statement read.

"Under the terms of the agreement, the host country is required to provide five-star hospitality and maintain five-star production standards throughout the competition. These requirements are essential to ensuring the safety, comfort, and overall experience of our contestants, as well as maintaining the professional standards and integrity of Miss Grand International," it added.

Miss Grand International said that despite several discussions and attempts to resolve the issue, the agreed contractual standards remained unmet. The organisation concluded that continuing the competition under the circumstances would not be in the best interests of the contestants, staff, partners or the pageant itself.

"After careful consideration, Miss Grand International has therefore made the decision to end all activities in India and proceed with the competition in Thailand. Miss Grand International 2026 will take place in Thailand from September 18 to October 10, 2026," the statement continued.

The organisation added that details about the schedule, venues, activities and other arrangements in Thailand will be announced officially at a later date. "We sincerely thank all contestants, partners, supporters, and everyone involved in Miss Grand International 2026 for their continued understanding and support during this competition," it concluded.

Social Media Reactions

The organisation's decision came as a surprise to many online. Several users questioned the move and pointed out that India has successfully hosted major international pageants over the years. They argued that the country should therefore be capable of hosting Miss Grand International as well.

One user wrote, "Lol India hosted two seasons of a major pageant (Miss World) and they went very well… no one wanted Mgi in India … victory for us."

Another added, "I think this beauty pageant should be banned in India ???????? our country will host MISS World, and other pageant's. Not Miss grand international."

Someone else commented, "We have successfully hosted 2 Miss world competition with grand stage , poor pageant will receive poor treatment."

Last year, the pageant was hosted in Bangkok, where the Philippines' Emma Tiglao took home the crown. This year, India will be represented by Lakshita Thilagaraj at Miss Grand International 2026.

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