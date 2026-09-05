India's Nikita Porwal Eliminated From Miss World 2026, Misses Top 20 Spot

India's Nikita Porwal has been eliminated from Miss World 2026. While she advanced to the Top 40, the Femina Miss India World 2024 winner failed to make it to the Top 20 at the finale being held in Vietnam.

Taking to Instagram, Miss India Organisation wrote, "Nikita Porwal concludes her 73rd Miss World journey among the Top 40, continuing India's remarkable streak of placing at five consecutive editions of Miss World."

The post further read, "Nikita, you carried India with grace, conviction and heart on one of the world's biggest stages. From every moment you gave us to every cheer you brought home, thank you for representing us so beautifully. India is proud of you, always."

Nikita Porwal At Miss World 2026

Before the Top 20 contestants were announced, Nikita Porwal walked the stage wearing a traditional Vietnamese Ao Dai, celebrating the cultural heritage of the host country. "A graceful moment of cultural exchange, respect and togetherness before the competition moved into its next chapter," wrote the Miss India Organisation.

For the finale night, Nikita Porwal opted to make a statement in a Bhawna Rao creation. It featured a sculpted corset with intricate floral embroidery and hand embellishments. The blooms cascading across the silhouette added drama.

"Thousands of meticulously placed beads and floral details create a soft luminous texture, while the sheer embellished sleeves lend an almost ethereal delicacy to the look," the designer revealed in a post.

The layers of Italian tulle and mermaid structure made her stand out among other contestants. "Rendered in the softest blush palette, the look reflects the grace and gentleness of Indian femininity, while its soul remains rooted in the artistry India has celebrated for generations through hand embroidery, detail and craftsmanship. Soft in colour. Powerful in presence. Indian in spirit," Bhawna Rao added while sharing details of Nikita's outfit.

Who Is Nikita Porwal

Nikita Porwal is the Femina Miss India World 2024 titleholder from Ujjain. She worked as a TV anchor before entering the pageant world. She is also an actor who has featured in Chambal Paar, a Brij-language film that had its Australian premiere at the Araluen Centre during the National Indian Film Festival of Australia and is set to release in India soon.

She has trained in acting for six years and wants to break the stereotype that pageant participants cannot act. After the sash ceremony at Miss World 2026, she said she was proud to be called India.

"The idea of being called India, not your name, not your father's name, not your mother's name, but India itself, gives me a lot of butterflies," she told Hindustan Times.

Countries that made it to the Miss World 2026 Top 20 include Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Kenya, South Africa, Ukraine and Argentina, among others.

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