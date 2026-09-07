'3 Cities, 3 Campuses, 3 Goodbyes': Farah Khan Gets Emotional As Triplets Leave For US Colleges

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder are proud parents to triplets, Czar, Diva, and Anya. The three have now moved out of Mumbai to pursue higher studies in the US. Recently, Farah shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, expressing her emotions as she bid them farewell.

About Farah Khan's Post

Farah Khan shared a few photographs featuring her triplets. From warm hugs to affectionate kisses on their cheeks, the Om Shanti Om director was seen cherishing sweet moments with her children. She also wrote an emotional note alongside the post.

She used the iconic title track from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna for her post.

The caption read, "If u thought moving ur kid to college was hard.. try doing it 3 times! 3 cities, 3 campuses.. 3 goodbyes! 3 pieces of my heart. Jao jee lo apni zindagi.. but remember, all roads lead back to Dad & Mom.. to @shirishkunder for doing everything except coming in the family pics.. p.s. - @divakunder u know why i chose this song."

The post quickly went viral, with netizens flooding the comments section. Karan Johar wrote, "Best mom ever", while actor Siddharth commented, "Best Mommy". Gauahar Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana were also among the celebrities who reacted to the post.

About Farah Khan And Shirish Kunder

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder got married on December 9, 2004. They welcomed their triplets on February 11, 2008.

Last year, the couple celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary. Farah marked the occasion by sharing a collection of archival photographs and writing a heartfelt note.

"21 years ago, someone (who had not been invited to our wedding) passed a bitchy comment: 'I'll attend her next one.' Sorry, pal, this one is going okay so far. Happy anniversary, @shirishkunder... We may not hold hands in public (for that, you'll have to come out with me), but it's you who holds our family together... and I love you. Have I embarrassed you enough?" wrote the director.

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