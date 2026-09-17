Vaishno Devi Yatra 2026: Train Routes, Flight Details And Travel Time From Delhi

Navratri is a time of celebration and worship. The nine-day festival honours the Goddess Durga and the triumph of good over evil. One of the popular destinations for many devotees during Navratri is Vaishno Devi.

The shrine is located in the lap of the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir. Located at an altitude of 5,200 feet, Vaishno Devi can be reached by a 13 km trek from Katra.

Each year, several people visit Vaishno Devi during Navratri. So if you are planning a trip to the shrine, it is best to book your tickets in advance. Navratri starts from October 11 this year.

Delhi To Vaishno Devi: Train Routes

Several trains run from Delhi to Katra, the station closest to Vaishno Devi. The distance between the two places is approximately 650 kilometres.

You can either take the Vande Bharat Express (22439 / 22477) to reach your destination in eight hours and 20 minutes.

Other options include the Malwa SF Express (12919), the Swaraj Express (12471), the Shalimar Malini Express (14661), and the Jammu Mail (20433).

The New Delhi - Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express (12425) is also another train that reaches Jammu in eight hours and 20 minutes. From there, you need to take a cab or bus to Katra.

The exact train schedule may vary during the festive season, so it is advisable to check the website of the Indian Railways before making any bookings.

Delhi To Vaishno Devi: Travel Time

It can take anywhere from eight to 14 hours for travellers to reach Vaishno Devi, depending on the train they take.

A flight from Delhi can take an hour and 20 minutes to reach Jammu, the closest airport. From there, visitors need to take a taxi service to reach Katra.

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How To Reach Katra

Apart from a direct train from Delhi or a flight to Jammu, you can also reach Katra via bus. It can take approximately 14 hours to reach the town from the national capital.

You can also break the journey into two parts. Take a break in Ludhiana, enjoy the food and culture of Punjab, and then proceed to Katra via train.

You can also book a flight or train to Srinagar and visit Katra from there.

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